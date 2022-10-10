FOLLOWUP: New street-safety signs on Alki Avenue

One month ago, we reported on the installation of two sets of speed humps on Alki Avenue. When SDOT confirmed the plan for them a week and a half earlier, they said, “We’re also installing on Alki Ave SW some in-lane crosswalk warning signs that say “State Law Stop for Pedestrians within Crosswalk.” Sometime in the past week (since our last visit to Alki), those signs went up, as shown above. Another reminder, as was noted in the comments on that earlier story – remember that every intersection is a crosswalk, marked or not.