FOLLOWUP: New ‘discussion maps’ for changing City Council district boundaries

After next year’s election, the seven district-elected City Councilmembers will be representing areas with new boundaries. What those district boundaries will be has yet to be finalized – and relatively late in the process – with less than two weeks until a final vote – there are new suggestions, with your feedback requested. Here’s the news release (and a reminder, District 1 is the one that includes West Seattle):

The Seattle Redistricting Commission continues its process of examining how to redraw the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts and is inviting community members to offer feedback on four distinct maps. Members of the public can review and provide input on the maps at seattle.gov/redistricting/how-to-participate.

During the regularly scheduled Seattle Redistricting Commission meeting on October 25, the Commission discussed various revisions to the official Amended Draft Map that was adopted on October 18, 2022. These revisions are presented as Discussion Maps below.

Commissioner Nickels proposed a Discussion Map that:

Uses I-5 as the primary boundary for Districts 1 and 2.

Keeps Pioneer Square and West Seattle whole in District 1.

Keeps Chinatown International District and Beacon Hill whole in District 2.

Keeps Central District whole in District 3.

Uses I-5 as the boundary for Districts 5 and 6.

Keeps Magnolia whole and together with Queen Anne in District 7.

Keeps Eastlake and Fremont whole in District 4.

Keeps Lake City and Northgate whole in District 5.

Keeps Ballard whole in District 6.

Commissioner Juarez proposed a Discussion Map that:

Extends the south end of District 6 and District 7 boundary along 28th Ave W from W McGraw St to W Howe St. This removes the quickly turning boundary that followed W McGraw St, Condon Way W, and 30th Ave W before meeting with W Howe St.

Commissioner O’Sullivan is sponsoring a Discussion Map submitted by a community member that:

Moves the area of Magnolia west of 15th Ave W and down to the Magnolia Bridge to District 6.

Moves the area between Aurora Ave N and Stone Way N, between NE 50th St and Lake Union, to District 6.

Moves all of Eastlake to District 7.

Moves all the blocks in First Hill bounded by I-5, Boren Ave, and James St to District 7.

Moves the University of Washington to District 3.

Moves all Green Lake and Meridian east of Aurora Ave N, south of NE 85th St, west of I-5, and north of NE 50th St, to District 4.

Keeps Districts 1, 2, and 5 unchanged.

Members of the public are invited to submit public comment on these proposed adjustments. The Seattle Redistricting Commission plans to vote on a final map at their meeting on Tuesday, November 8. The public comment period will remain open until the Commission files the final district plan on or before November 15, 2022.

Make a public comment

-In-person or online at the Seattle Redistricting Commission special meeting on Monday, October 31 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Meeting will be held at Seattle City Hall, Room L280, 600 4th Avenue. Public can also participate online.

-In writing using the Seattle Redistricting Commission’s public comment submission form.