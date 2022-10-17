FOLLOWUP: New date for West Seattle community meeting with Southwest Precinct police

The twice-postponed community meeting with Southwest Precinct police has a new date: 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. As noted previously, this will be an in-person meeting at the precinct (2300 SW Webster). It’s a relaunch of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council, which met monthly for many years until the pandemic (here’s our archived coverage). While awaiting that meeting, as also noted previously, precinct leadership often attends local community-council meetings, so watch for our announcements of those.