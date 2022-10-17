West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: New date for West Seattle community meeting with Southwest Precinct police

October 17, 2022 2:03 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

The twice-postponed community meeting with Southwest Precinct police has a new date: 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. As noted previously, this will be an in-person meeting at the precinct (2300 SW Webster). It’s a relaunch of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council, which met monthly for many years until the pandemic (here’s our archived coverage). While awaiting that meeting, as also noted previously, precinct leadership often attends local community-council meetings, so watch for our announcements of those.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: New date for West Seattle community meeting with Southwest Precinct police"

  • Max October 17, 2022 (2:11 pm)
    Looking forward to Wet Seattle!

    • WSB October 17, 2022 (2:18 pm)
      Thanks. Haste makes typos. Sorry, fixed. Of all the things to misspell.

