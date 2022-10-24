FOLLOWUP: Here’s what SPU says caused brown water for some West Seattle customers

On Friday and Sunday, we noted reader reports of brown water, mostly in – but not limited to – the Junction vicinity. The people we heard from didn’t get a clear explanation from Seattle Public Utilities, and no water break ever turned up on the SPU map. Today we checked back with SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register, and here’s what she has found out: “We believe it was the result of one of our water system pump stations being operated after a two month period being out of service for related construction work. We have taken the pump station offline while we develop a plan to restart it that will minimize water system disturbance and customers experiencing discolored water.” The “disturbance” usually refers to sediment – mostly rust from unlined cast-iron pipes – getting stirred up in the water pipes by unusual activity, from hydrant testing to water-main breaks. Back in the mid-2010s, brown water was happening so often that SPU did a large-scale “flush” in West Seattle. What’s important is to report discolored water when it happens – 206-386-1800 – so it’s on record with SPU (and let us know too because that way there’s a very public record). In the meantime, here’s the SPU advice on what to do in hopes it’ll clear your water. Discolored water is not necessarily a health risk but it can also discolor your laundry, for example.