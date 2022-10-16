FOLLOWUP: California/Findlay signal installation

Thanks to Kimm for the photos. It’s not yet activated, but framework for the California/Findlay “half-signal” has been installed.

It’s been almost four months since SDOT told neighbors they would install the pedestrian-activated “half-signal” at the intersection. Neighbors had been pushing for more safety measures at the intersection even before the May hit-run crash that killed 30-year-old Nicholas Wolf just north of the intersection. In addition to installing the stoplight, SDOT said in June that it would be “implementing a painted curb bulb in the southeast and northwest quadrants to improve sightlines for pedestrians crossing at the intersection, and installing a median island on the south leg of California Ave SW, in close proximity to the intersection to reduce the open feel of California Avenue SW, prevent the use of the center turn lane as a through lane, and potentially reduce vehicle speeds.” The report on the deadly May crash said the 16-year-old driver who hit and killed Wolf told police he was going “50 to 55 mph” at the time. We’ll be following up with SDOT tomorrow to check on the timeline for finishing the intersection work and activating the signal.