Fauntleroy Fall Festival, Makers’ Market, Ski Swap, more for your West Seattle Sunday

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide, here’s what’s up today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT says it’ll close the southbound outside lane of West Marginal Way SW between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse for two weeks starting today to collect traffic data before building the planned protected bike lane … The Highland Park Way hill had unannounced repaving on Saturday, so work might be continuing there today.

VACCINATIONS: Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW) has a community clinic today for flu shots (9 am-3 pm, info here) and COVID shots (10 am-2 pm, info here). … Also, Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) hosts a COVID-vaccination clinic 1-6 pm; info is in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

(WSB photo from West Seattle Ski Swap day 1)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 2: 10 am-4 pm at the VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), it’s the second and final day of your chance to get geared up for the snow-sports season ahead – skis, boards, apparel, accessories. Presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

PAINTED PUMPKINS AT THE MARKET: Look for students from the Chief Sealth International HS Key Club in the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth on the west side of the market – they’re expected to be back today selling painted pumpkins as a fundraiser.

MAKERS’ MARKET IN HIGH POINT: Dozens of local vendors will be at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham) noon-5 pm for the Makers’ Art Market‘s first time there.

PRESCHOOL FUNDRAISER @ OUNCES: Noon-8 pm, visit Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) and tell them you’re there for Alki Co-op Preschool; a percentage of proceeds will be donated.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The monthlong display of community-contributed art runs one more week at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open noon-5 pm today.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: Paint a pumpkin, build a birdhouse, see raptors and pet bunnies, make a salmon hat, listen to music, much more! 2-5 pm, the full festival is back for the first time since pre-pandemic. Fun for all ages, on the grounds of Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and The Hall at Fauntleroy/Schoolhouse, across the street from each other in the 9100 block of California SW. Our preview includes the activity list, the performance/event schedule, and a map! All free except for concessions, funded by donations and powered by volunteers.

AT ARTSWEST: The ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” concludes its run, 3 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

GET READY FOR DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: 3 pm online event, explained here, which is also where you can get tickets (free).

‘MUSIC AND MYSTERY’: A concert and book presentation with Gerald Elias, violinist and author, at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), 3 pm. Our calendar listing has info on the event and how to get tickets.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!