CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charges filed in Sunrise Heights assault

Last Thursday we reported on an assault case involving an incident outside a building near 35th/Holden. The suspect remains in jail, and today the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with two felonies. 44-year-old Ruth G. Gebreyosus is charged with second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. The charging documents tell the same story as the initial police report we obtained last week – that Gebreyosus attacked and threatened the victim for recording her vandalizing the victim’s mother’s car. Her mother and Gebreyosus both live in the building outside which it happened. Prosecutors say Gebreyosus, who was armed with a knife, cut the victim’s hand and bit her arm, and threatened to kill both the victim and her mother. The defendant has no criminal record, according to the charging documents. Her bail remains set at $5,000 and her arraignment is scheduled for October 17th.