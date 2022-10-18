COUNTDOWN: Fauntleroy Fall Festival this Sunday, rain or shine. Plus – can you help?

(WSB file photo)

For the first time since pre-pandemic, the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is returning this Sunday (October 23) as a full festival! 2-5 pm on Sunday, the grounds of Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and The Hall at Fauntleroy/Schoolhouse will host myriad free all-ages activities. They include longtime festival favorites like pumpkin painting and birdhouse building. The climbing wall will be back. And new this year – a bunny “petting zoo.” The activities are free (supported by voluntary donations, at the festival and throughout the year), and the festival is an all-volunteer operation – which brings us to the “Can you help?” part. They still have some volunteer spots open – and if you can spare as little as one hour on Sunday, that could be a big help. See the volunteer tasks and times, and sign up if you are interested, by going here!

P.S. If you haven’t been before, the festival sites are across the street from each other in the 9100 block of California. There’s always a crossing guard for festivalgoers – in fact, that’s a volunteer position too!