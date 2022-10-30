CORONAVIRUS: More booster clinics scheduled in West Seattle

We’re continuing to get questions about opportunities to get the newest COVID booster shots. Here’s an announcement of three more, open to all:
Seattle Public Schools is hosting COVID booster shot clinics with Safeway and Seattle Visiting Nurse Association.
-Vaccine offered: Pfizer Bivalent Booster 5-11 and 12+
-These clinics are open to the community.
-All insurance is accepted.
LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8
5950 Delridge Way SW
Date: Saturday, Nov 12 in gym
Time: 9 am-1 pm
Medical Provider: Safeway
Please register before the clinic: kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1654546758102
DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL
2601 SW Kenyon
Date: Sunday, Nov 13 in lunchroom
Time: 9 am-1 pm
Medical Provider: Seattle Visiting Nurse Association
Please register before the clinic: schedule.seattlevna.com/service/9d20cac8-d510-ec11-b6e6-000d3a57ec4c?lang=en
MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL
3429 45th SW
Date: Saturday, Nov 19 in lunchroom
Time: 9 am-1 pm
Medical Provider: Seattle Visiting Nurse Association
Please register before the clinic: schedule.seattlevna.com/service/9d20cac8-d510-ec11-b6e6-000d3a57ec4c?lang=en
