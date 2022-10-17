CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle doctor retiring after 33 years

In our photo at right is West Seattle podiatrist Dr. Michael Vickers, who’s about to retire and hand over his patients to Dr. Ryan Schwanke (left). Here’s the announcement from West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic:

fter caring for the West Seattle community for over 33 years, Dr. Michael Vickers of West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is retiring on October 28. Dr. Ryan Schwanke, a West Seattle resident and an experienced podiatrist and podiatric surgeon, will begin seeing patients at the clinic on October 31.

Here is the letter Dr. Vickers sent to his patients:

It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement as of October 28, 2022. Caring for you, my patients, has been the most rewarding part of my 33 years with West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic. I have come to know many of my patients and their families as friends, and I am honored that many of you have asked me to care for two, and even three, generations. I have truly cherished my time as part of the West Seattle community.

I am excited to announce that Dr. Ryan Schwanke will be joining the practice full time this fall and will be assuming care of my patients. Dr. Schwanke is an experienced podiatrist and podiatric surgeon. He has been practicing in the Seattle area since completing his training at one of the top residencies in the country, the Swedish Foot and Ankle Surgery Residency Program at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. During his residency, both Dr. LaBella and I worked closely with Dr. Schwanke as he assisted with our outpatient surgeries and trained in a clinical setting with us here at West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic. I am confident you will welcome Dr. Schwanke and be very pleased with his care.

It has been an extremely rewarding experience to help West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic grow into one of the most respected foot and ankle clinics in the Pacific Northwest. It is a testament to our excellent team that providers from across the Puget Sound frequently refer their patients to us for foot and ankle care. West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic has been serving our community for 43 years and I know that Dr. LaBella, Dr. Schwanke, and our dedicated staff will continue that tradition.

Sincerely,

Michael B. Vickers, DPM