Celebration of Life on Saturday for Albert A. Radelich, 1932-2022

Family and friends will gather Saturday for a reception celebrating the life of Al Radelich. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

ALBERT ANTHONY RADELICH

1932-2022

Al passed away July 23, 2022 at the age of 90.

He was born May 21, 1932 to John and Theresa Radelich in Tacoma. He started working hard at an early age. He was a commercial fisherman, owned his own cleaning business, and worked for The Gear Works for 46 years, retiring at the age of 71.

Al was in the US Army for 2 years during the Korean conflict. He got his draft notice on the day he got married to Jennie Morovich, a marriage that lasted 68 years. Al’s loves were his family, son Steve [Bonnie], daughter Dianna, grandchildren Mario [Katy], Tony, Gina, Nadya, and Layla, great-grandchildren Charlie, Scarlet, Hailey, Camille, and his one and only Jennie.

His favorite hobbies were fishing and taking care of his koi pond that he built in his backyard. Al loved the holidays, especially Christmas and putting lights up all around the house. He enjoyed songs from the ’40s and ’50s and was an amazing dancer. Al was famous for his barbecuing (even in the snow) with a good glass of Scotch. There was a private memorial for Al with his immediate family, done at Mutiny Bay on Whidbey Island, a place where they vacationed every year for 40 years.

We invite all friends and relatives to join us for a reception to celebrate Al's life at Our Lady Of Guadalupe hall, 7000 35th Ave SW, on October 8th at 12:30 pm. Remembrances may be made to Medic One, 11747 NE 1st Street, Suite 310, Bellevue, WA 98005 or Seattle Children’s Hospital. Please visit his online obituary here.