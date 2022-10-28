Celebration of Life next week for Terry M. Gangnes, 1947-2022

Family and friends will gather November 4 to remember Terry M. Gangnes. They’re sharing this remembrance with the community:

Terry M. Gangnes, 75, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2022.

Born to Arnold and Ila Gangnes in Seattle, Terry grew up in West Seattle and graduated from WSHS in 1965. He attended Olympic Junior College, where he competed on the schools’ gymnastics team. In 1968, Terry joined the Navy, where he served as an air traffic controller at Glenview Naval Air Station in Great Lakes, Illinois. Following his service, Terry moved back to Seattle with his then-wife and newborn daughter. He worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) as a driver for 31 years, serving the downtown Burien business district. Terry was inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor for having a 30-year safe driving record. He retired from UPS in 2001.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Ila; sister Judy; and beloved four-legged companion Bogey. He is survived by his two children, Danielle (Megan), Tyler (Kaydee), and their mother Patty; his four grandchildren, Kya, Avery, Lola, and Harper; his two brothers, Ronald (Randy) and Rich (Janet); nieces Chani and Kamiana and nephew, Andrew.

Terry was an avid golfer, skier, fisherman, and Seahawks fan. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, hydroplane races, and photography. Terry was a 25+-year member of Maplewood Golf Course Men’s Club and served as a course marshal in retirement. He was honored with the club’s 2019 Hall of Fame award for his many years of participation and success in the club’s events, an award he was truly proud of. Terry was a member of Sahalie Ski Club since 1962, where he met many lifelong friends and enjoyed countless weekends skiing and socializing in true Sahalie fashion. He loved salmon fishing every summer in areas throughout Washington. A diehard Seahawks fan and season ticket holder since day one in 1976, Terry enjoyed attending games with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at Maplewood Golf Course in Renton on November 4th, 2022 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in the form of a donation in Terry’s name to the ASPCA or Special Olympics.