Celebration of Life next month for Carolyn L. Overton, 1935-2022

Family and friends will gather November 12th to remember Carolyn L. Overton and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Carolyn L. Overton

5/2/1935 – 9/12/2022

Carolyn Louise Overton passed away from natural causes on September 12, 2022. She was 87 years old.

Carolyn was born in Seattle on May 2, 1935. She was the cherished only child of Fred H. Heidrich and Dorothy E. Probstfeld, and lived her entire life on the same street as a third-generation West Seattleite. She attended West Seattle High School and graduated in the class of 1953.

To celebrate their graduation, Carolyn and her lifelong best friend, Phyllis High, took a trip to Alaska, where Carolyn met her future husband, Donald E. Overton, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. After discharge from the service, Don moved to Seattle and they were married in 1955 at the Alki Congregational Church.

Carolyn and Don raised two sons, Greg and Dean. Carolyn was a dedicated mother: loving, supportive, and encouraging. She took great pride in her family and treasured her close relationships with her devoted sons.

In 1979, Carolyn was hired to manage the cafeteria at Alki Elementary School. She enjoyed working for the school district and she was adored by her many students for her kindness, generosity and caring. Many of her students and coworkers kept in touch with her throughout the remainder of her life.

When Carolyn retired from the school district in 1995, she began volunteering her time working for the Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in West Seattle Junction. She made many friends through the Discovery Shop and enjoyed the reward of volunteering for a charity she believed in. For several years, she participated in a water aerobics class at the West Seattle YMCA and formed long-lasting friendships with several of the other members.

Carolyn had many gifts and honorable qualities; she was a beautiful letter writer, a talented ceramist, candy maker, and baker. She was famous among friends and family for her lasagna, canned peaches, applesauce, and deviled eggs. Carolyn was a progressive thinker, open minded, and accepting of all people. She had great empathy for others and even in her last days, she worried about friends and family who were going through difficulties.

Although Carolyn’s health and mobility declined in the last several years, she was grateful to be able to return to the house she grew up in and live independently in her home after her husband’s death in 2007. Carolyn was fortunate to be surrounded by many caring and thoughtful friends in her close-knit West Seattle neighborhood. The Overton family is thankful for the support of neighbors and friends who visited her, checked on her well being, shared meals, helped her with tasks, and brought her cheer, especially when she was housebound due to her health. We would also like to extend a special and heartfelt “thank you” to her very dedicated and loving caregiver, Maria Torentino, whose wonderful and compassionate assistance for so many years allowed Carolyn to remain in the home she dearly loved.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband and her parents. She is survived by her sons, Greg (Teresa) and Dean (Lisa), her special cousins: Sally Cruikshank, Jan Herzog, and Mar Hyde and their respective families, as well as her very best friend, Phyllis High. Carolyn was loved and will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends. “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts”

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Chelan Cafe in West Seattle on November 12, 2022 @ 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Medic One Foundation, Providence Hospice of Seattle, or the American Cancer Society.