Admiral District business trick-or-treating, other Halloween fun, and what else is up for your West Seattle Friday

Here’s our daily reminder list about what’s up in West Seattle for the rest of your Friday. First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:

PRESCHOOLER TRICK-OR-TREAT: Preschoolers’ Trick-or-Treating at Holy Rosary School, all kids 5 and under welcome. 1-2:30 pm. (42nd/Genesee)

ADMIRAL BUSINESSES TRICK-OR-TREAT: The Admiral District presents business trick-or-treating, 3-6 pm. (Look for businesses with signs indicating they’re participating – around but not limited to California/Admiral.)

GLOW PARTY: Free event at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm. “Join the Delridge Community Center for our famous glow-in-the-dark party! Enjoy our themed games, bounce houses, candy, and music. Wear your costume, face paint, or anything that will illuminate the party.”

LIGHT SHOW: Halloween light show at West Seattle Yuletide, 6-9:30 pm nightly, 38th SW between Dakota and Genesee.

BINGO & COSTUME CONTEST #1: Halloween bingo and costume-contest fundraiser for Stephanie’s Lifeline, 6-10 pm at The Blu Grouse (9839 17th SW).

SPOOKY SHOW: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm each night (extended hours Halloween). No admission charge, but charity donations requested. Details here.

BINGO & COSTUME CONTEST #2: Halloween Bingo and Costume Contest at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7 pm. Free to play – prizes! Contact the pub to reserve a table in advance.

WEST END GHOULS: “Drag spooktacular” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. $13 advance tickets/$15 at the door. All ages.

‘ALCHYMIA’: The Cabiri present Alchymia, a theatrical aerial-dance performance. 8 pm, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Tickets here.

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: Last weekend to see the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open 10 am-6 pm today.

DROP-IN OPEN PLAY: Now through 11:30 am, weekly drop-in open play for little ones at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

OFFICE HOURS WITH COUNCILMEMBER HERBOLD: 2-6 pm in-person “office hours” with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold – advance appointment required.

MUSIC AT C & P: 7-9 pm, the 4-piece band MAD Cutaways takes the stage at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), free, all ages.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm in-store performance by Beautiful Freaks at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska).

