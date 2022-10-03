3 calendar highlights for today/tonight, including Morgan Community Association meeting

(Tuesday morning fall colors in the fog at Lincoln Park, photographed by Tom Trulin)

As always, the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar has the full rundown on what’s ahead for today/tonight. We did want to remind you about three one-time events:

FRAUD-PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 1 pm at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor). Free. Call 206-937-6122 to see if there’s still room.

MADISON MS FUNDRAISER: 5-9 pm dine-out fundraiser at Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW) – our calendar listing has the code to use to be sure the school gets its share of the proceeds from your order.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: MoCA’s quarterly meeting happens at 7 pm online. The agenda is in our calendar listing – which also includes how to view/call in to the meeting – and it includes one recent hot topic: The future of the landbanked Morgan Junction Park Addition site, and the unofficial skatepark that’s been created there.