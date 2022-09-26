YOU CAN HELP: Friends of Roxhill Elementary fundraising for field trips

With the new school year now well under way, school-support groups are launching fundraisers. Friends of Roxhill Elementary is asking you to help, if you can, with field trips and classroom extras. Here’s the announcement they sent:

Back-to-School – Field Trips & Classroom Fund

Help us kick off the new school year by giving to the Roxhill Field Trip and Classroom Fund! Did you know schools and families cover the cost of field trips? This creates a disparity between field trip experiences across schools in our district. With your generous donations, Friends of Roxhill provides each teacher at our Title I school with money for field trips and to equip their classroom with much-needed supplies, like educational games, toys, and books. Last year, each teacher received ~$15 per student. We’d like to increase that amount to ~$20 per student this year! All funds donated go directly to teachers to benefit our RoxStars.

Here’s the fundraiser link. Friends of Roxhill is a registered non-profit. If you would prefer to donate by check, please mail it to the school at 7740 34th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126. Thank you for being a friend!