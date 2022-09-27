What a day! Paddleboarding pilots’ trip around Vashon Island

The photo and report are from Margot Newman:

Paddleboarders successfully circumnavigated Vashon Island in one day! Is this a “world record??” Has it been done? :)

West Seattleites:

Alec Newman

Pat Ninburg

Seattleites:

Nick Moore

Severin Knutsen

Left Point Beals, Vashon Island at 07:00. (East side) Headed south to portage at junction of Vashon and Maury. Headed around south end (past Tahlequah) then up west side. Got off boards for brief lunch break at Lisabeula Park on west side. Headed north until hit north end. Crossed ferry path, then along east side to return to Point Beals. Arrived at 16:45,

Only got off boards twice – to portage and for lunch/ bathroom break at Lisabeula.

Careful navigation of the waters, including reading current and wind, was paramount to their success. All four paddlers are Puget Sound Pilots and have extensive knowledge in navigation, current, wind, etc.