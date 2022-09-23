WestFest, Huling Bowl, Silent Disco, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Flower season hasn’t ended yet! Photo from Waikikigirl)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) until 5 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!

SILENT DISCO: 5:30-8:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, dance to music only you can hear – free!

WESTFEST: 6-10 pm, it’s the first night of Holy Rosary School‘s community festival of fun, on campus, off 42nd SW between SW Dakota and SW Genesee. Our calendar listing has the entertainment lineup for tonight and tomorrow.

TEEN MOVIE NIGHT: Free screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – this flyer has info on advance registration.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tonight is the annual Huling Bowl cross-peninsula matchup for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks and the West Seattle High School Wildcats, playing at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7:30 pm. Admission is $4 students/senior citizens, $6 adults, cash only.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), Brittany Collins performs live, free, all ages.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Alan Ehrlich performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, free, all ages.

SPELLING BEE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, as announced last month, Friday nights bring Spelldown After Dark – an adult spelling bee. Check to see if there’s room for participants/spectators tonight! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our Event Calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!