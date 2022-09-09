WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Air-quality alert for Saturday

It’s what you don’t see in our early-afternoon photo from Upper Fauntleroy that tells the story – the Olympic Mountains would usually be the backdrop, but today all but their foothills are obscured by wildfire smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says air around much of Puget Sound hasn’t reached “unhealthy” status yet but by tomorrow (Saturday, September 10th) it could be at “unhealthy for sensitive groups” status. Here’s the PSCAA map; here’s the PurpleAir map with more locations’ readings. The National Weather Service has issued an air-quality alert for 6 am Saturday to 6 pm Sunday, in effect for the four metro-area counties. Wondering where the fires are? Here’s a regional map. You’re also warned to take fire precautions here because it’ll be hotter, dry, and breezy – our area is also under a “red-flag warning” alert for that.
West Seattle, Washington
09 Friday
| 0 COMMENTS