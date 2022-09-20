WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s our list of what’s happening in the hours ahead

Two days until fall (6:03 pm Thursday is the equinox moment); today’s late-summer flower photo is from Puget Ridge Edible Park, by Linda McKelvey. Now on to what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Until 6 pm today, Lincoln Park‘s north play area will be the pickup/dropoff spot for equipment and bags for your DIY cleanup.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Celebrate National Voter Registration Day by participating in the 10:30 am politics-at-a-distance volunteers’ weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Play at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm, the weekly full-council is happening online and in-person – here’s the agenda, with information on how to comment.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own. (Organizer Scott says they’ll continue in this spot for a while even though it’s not high-traffic any more.)

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: Bring your little one(s) for a story followed by a garden activity, at the Delridge P-Patch, 6 pm (5078 25th SW).

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL: All are welcome at the 6 pm online meeting to get updates on and ask questions about the tiny-house encampment on the Myers Way Parcels – here’s how to connect.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

ROLLERSKATING BOOT CAMP: First session with Rainier Roller Riot at 6:15 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!