WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 16 notes for today/tonight

(Cormorant, photographed by Rainer Klett)

Here’s what you should know about, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: 9 am-6 pm today, Duwamish Head‘s famous lock-studded fence will be the pickup/dropoff spot for equipment and bags for your DIY cleanup.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 10:30 am politics-at-a-distance volunteers’ weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK STILL OPEN: Wading pools are now all closed but Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) remains open 11 am-8 pm daily through Sunday.

CHESS CLUB: Play at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm.

CITY COUNCIL RECONVENES: 2 pm, the weekly full-council is happening online and in-person – here’s the agenda, with inforation on how to comment.

IRISH DANCE CLASSES: Children can learn Irish dance at the VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), 4:30 pm – info’s in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

AUTHOR EVENT: Madeline Ostrander is at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) to talk about her new book “At Home on an Unruly Planet,” 5:30-7 pm.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: Bring your little one(s) for a story followed by a garden activity, at the Delridge P-Patch, 6 pm (5078 25th SW).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Learn about timebanking and have fun at tonight’s 6:30 pm gathering at Puget Ridge Edible Park (5265 18th SW) – info in our calendar listing.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm community meeting in-person at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), all welcome.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm business meeting for the FCA board – community always welcome; here’s how to attend, in-person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!