WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 things to know

(Friday night sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall. Tonight the sun sets at 7:03 pm)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:

ROAD WORK: From SDOT:

-We’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW Sylvan Heights Dr from about 7 AM to 4 PM. -We’re replacing concrete panels at the intersection of 34th Ave SW and SW Barton St. We expect to start this work around 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. -We’re also paving on California Ave SW between Admiral Way SW and SW Walker St, with work starting around 7 AM and ending by 4 PM.

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: 9 am-3 pm, bring your non-curbside recyclables to Fauntleroy Church‘s lot, for free (donations accepted) recycling with 1 Green Planet. Here’s the list of what will/won’t be accepted. (9140 California SW)

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See (and post) listings in the WSB Community Forums.

‘CARE FOR THE STRANDED’: 9:30 am-12:30 pm “walkshop” in Lincoln Park, explained in our preview.

LOWMAN BEACH CELEBRATION: 10 am-noon, celebrate and learn about the seawall-removal/beach-restoration project completed this summer. Activities plus a ribboncutting ceremony (10:15-10:40ish). (7017 Beach Drive SW)

SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP: 10 am-noon, Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW) hosts this workshop for women (ages 13 and up)_ Register here; pay what you can.

SALE AND BARBECUE: 10 am-6 pm, Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is having a one-day sale to celebrate the bridge reopening, open 10 am-6 pm. TRG and co-housed The Bass Shop (also a WSB sponsor) are also hosting a barbecue noon-3 pm. (6400 California SW)

WESTFEST, DAY TWO: 10 am-10 pm, the festival on the campus of Holy Rosary School offers games, entertainment, food, and fun. Free admission. The entertainment lineup is in our calendar listing. (42nd between Dakota and Genesee)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The twice-monthly farmers’ market centered on BIPOC growers and makers continues into the fall at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION SIDEWALK SALE: All day, shop The Junction to celebrate the bridge reopening – our preview includes some of the participants and what they’re offering. (Anybody else? Comment below!)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is open (61st/Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

ADMIRAL STATION GRAND OPENING: The newly built mixed-use apartment complex at 2715 California SW invites you to visit 1-4 pm as they celebrate its grand opening. Husky Deli ice cream!

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

8-BIT BRASS BAND: See and hear the band live on the southwest corner of California/Alaska at 5:30 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: In-store show at 6 pm, Ten Miles Wide. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Citizens of Earth, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Free, all ages.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. $15 at the door. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!