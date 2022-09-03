WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Puget Ridge Edible Park concert next Saturday

Summer’s not over yet! Another chance to enjoy music in a local park is happening one week from today.

That’s local folk musician Thaddeus Spae, who’ll be performing at Puget Ridge Edible Park next Saturday (September 10th). Got the announcement today from Stu Hennessey on behalf of the PREP crew. It’s a celebration of the harvest season at this local park devoted to growing food. All are welcome – to listen, dance, and/or just walk through the PREP gardens – starting at 3 pm nextSaturday, 5265 18th SW.