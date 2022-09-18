West Seattle High School football player hospitalized after game injury, crowdfunding set up for family

(Photo courtesy WSHS Football)

That was the scene as West Seattle High School sophomore Terryus Smith was taken to an ambulance after being injured during Friday night’s game against Cleveland at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Program spokesperson Sarah Lenssen says he is still in the hospital and they’re crowdfunding for his family. Donations are being accepted through this GoFundMe page, which explains:

(Terryus) suffered a major injury to his leg during a football game. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and has already had multiple surgeries. He’s expected to be in the hospital for several days before his long recovery begins. We are still learning more about the family’s needs, but in the meantime, as the West Seattle Wildcat community, we want to show the Smith family our support and help them with whatever needs they have!

Lenssen adds, “Terryus is a very important member of our team and was the JVC MVP as a freshman last year.”