WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car

Three reader reports:

STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:

My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle.

It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!