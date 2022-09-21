WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car

Three reader reports:
STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:
My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle.
It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!
STOLEN SUV: This report and photo are from Athena:
Stolen near Fauntleroy and Findlay between 8 pm last night and 6 am today, a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Ohio plate JLD4116. Police report # 2022-252347.
APPARENTLY ABANDONED CAR: From Rachael:
This appears to be an abandoned vehicle on Ferry and Hill street. Spoke with neighbors and it’s been there a week or so. No plates on it but did get a VIN off it. A couple tickets on it. I’ll report it to to (SPD). Just wanted to make sure to let anyone know if they are missing it.
