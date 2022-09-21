West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

69℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car

September 21, 2022 6:41 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three reader reports:

STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:

My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle.

It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!

STOLEN SUV: This report and photo are from Athena:

Stolen near Fauntleroy and Findlay between 8 pm last night and 6 am today, a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Ohio plate JLD4116. Police report # 2022-252347.

APPARENTLY ABANDONED CAR: From Rachael:

This appears to be an abandoned vehicle on Ferry and Hill street. Spoke with neighbors and it’s been there a week or so. No plates on it but did get a VIN off it. A couple tickets on it. I’ll report it to to (SPD). Just wanted to make sure to let anyone know if they are missing it.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.