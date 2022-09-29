WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Nissan pickup truck

Maybe you’ve seen John‘s pickup, stolen near 13th/Thistle in Highland Park:

My 1992 Nissan Frontier truck – king cab, blue metallic/gray color, a black door on driver’s side, plate number B11839S – was stolen on 9/22. This is a photo from the web … my truck has black wheel rims but the color is similar. It’s been stolen twice now and this time it had “the club” on the steering wheel. It’s a good running vehicle and I would like to have it back.