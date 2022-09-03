WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bikes, scooter to watch for; van break-in

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
STOLEN BICYCLES, SCOOTER: From Greg:
I live at the top of 29th Ave SW as you go up the hill from Brandon (by the south side of the golf course). My house is past a “Road End” sign, so a person would not be in my driveway by accident. You cannot see my garage from the road. (In other words I feel that my house has been cased and watched)
Overnight on Sunday/Monday (August 29th) a person, or persons, came into my garage and stole a Motobecane HAL mountain bike, a Cannondale CAAD 9 road bike and a Segway Ninebot F40 scooter. All of this most have been done very quietly as my dogs usually go crazy if they hear noises.
Almost nobody around here has a Motobecane HAL Boost 27 Plus
VAN BREAK-IN: Terry reports that this happened last night at 64th and Admiral. Items taken included tools and a camp fridge.
