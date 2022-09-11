WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery attempt, plus 3 reader reports

ATTEMPTED SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tip. This happened at Junction True Value about an hour and a half ago. We talked to a witness who just spoke with police. She said a man and woman had armloads of merchandise and tried to leave without paying. Staff and customers intervened and got the items back; she said some scuffling was ensued, which is what turned it from shoplifting to robbery. The witness said the would-be robbers ran out to a waiting getaway car with a third person driving. She described the two as a Hispanic man, 5’7″, in sunglasses and a ball cap, who limped as he crossed the street to the getaway car, and a Hispanic woman, 5’3″, very long hair. She described the car as a silver Honda type car, with CD and 91 in the plate. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 22-242742.
STOLEN BICYCLE: From Chris:
My wife’s 2013 Giant road bike was stolen from our garage yesterday between 7 am and 7 pm. I have filed police report T22022820.
We’re waiting to hear back regarding where this happened.
DUMPED SCOOTER: Another Chris sent this photo and report:
Found this abandoned scooter, probably stolen and left in pieces. Corner of 39th Ave sw and SW 98th St in Arbor Heights.
PACKAGE TAKEN: From Trevor:
Package theft that occurred (Saturday) at 6:30 am. 36th Ave Sw & SW Edmunds St near Providence Mount St. Vincent. Luckily is wasn’t anything super valuable but wanted to spread the word so people can be on the lookout for this person and truck. The truck looks to be a older model Ford Ranger.
