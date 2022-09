Alki Kayak Tours was broken into again early today, and they report one large stolen item:

Sadly, Alki Kayak Tours was broken into at 1:08 a.m. early this morning. Someone cut the cable locking our kayaks. By 1:12 a.m. the guy was gone with the boat. Please keep an eye open for a Castine 135 “Sunrise” – yellow, orange, and red in color – image (above). Also, it had a “Mountain to Sound” (our retail store) sticker on it.