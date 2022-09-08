WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

10:49 PM: Police have been searching a stretch of Harbor Avenue after a report of gunfire near Don Armeni Boat Ramp about half an hour ago – someone said they saw a man get out of a car, shoot at another man, and drive off. The target apparently was not hit. But police have been looking for evidence and just told dispatch they found shell casings “in the street” near the intersection with SW Maryland [map].

10:55 PM: So far officers report finding two 9mm casings and two .45cal casings in the street.