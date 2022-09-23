WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 4 cases

From the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, four West Seattle cases in which charges were recently filed:

UNLAWFUL GUN POSSESSION: 26-year-old Antonio E. Ortiz of West Seattle was already wanted on a half-million-dollar warrant for robbery and other charges when he was arrested for this. Police who knew he was the subject of that warrant spotted him in the Westwood area on September 10th, driving a red BMW near Westwood Village. They followed him to the Roxbury Safeway gas station. Police converged on him there and took him into custody. Inside the car, on the front passenger seat, court documents say, they subsequently found a “Glock handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine.” It turned out to have been stolen from Auburn. Ortiz was ineligible to possess any gun, stolen or otherwise, as he has a robbery conviction on his record. So a first-degree unlawful gun possession charge has been added to what he already was facing, and 13 days after his arrest, Ortiz remains in jail, bail set at $610,000.

ANOTHER GUN POSSESSION CASE: Earlier this week, we mentioned that police arrested a 28-year-old man, after he was found in a car on Harbor Island with a handgun, despite being ineligible to possess one since he is a convicted felon, Now John J. Kyllo of North Seattle is charged with first-degree unlawful gun possession. Court documents say he was found in the crashed car last Sunday, unconscious, with the loaded 45-caliber Ruger handgun in his waistband. It turned out to have been stolen in Tacoma. Kyllo has six felony convictions on his record, including robbery, burglary, and failure to register as a sex offender. King County Jail records show his bail was set at $10,000 and he was released the day after his arrest.

STOLEN CAR: An auto theft in Admiral factors into charges filed against a 26-year-old woman. Prosecutors say Destiny R. Sweeney of Bothell acknowledged driving a Nissan Sentra stolen from the 2600 block of 42nd SW sometime between September 11th and 13th. Court documents say this is what happened: On September 14th, state corrections officers noticed the car, without plates, in South Seattle, and tried to pull it over. Instead, it sped away. They lost it briefly but found it, unoccupied, nearby, and soon found the woman they had seen driving it, identified as Sweeney. She has a record including theft convictions and is now charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude. Nine days after her arrest, she remains in the King County Jail in lieu of $5.000 bail.

BURGLARY: 35-year-old Darius J. Thomas of South Seattle is charged with first-degree burglary for a September 1st incident at a home on Olson Place. Prosecutors say he broke down the door of the house and assaulted a 16-year-old boy, a friend of Thomas’s son, who had been visiting there a short time earlier. Thomas also allegedly held the victim at knifepoint and made threats. Court documents say he has a felony drug conviction and four domestic-violence protection orders. He was not in custody at the time the charge was filed and jail records show he hasn’t yet been booked.