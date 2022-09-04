WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business-burglary attempt; charges filed in park assault, stolen-vehicle cases

One more West Seattle Crime Watch reader report tonight, followed by charges filed in two cases:

BUSINESS-BURGLARY ATTEMPT: From Peel & Press proprietor Dan Austin:

Someone pried the lock off my back door last night at Peel & Press. They were unable to gain entry to the building. Yet another expense that won’t be covered by insurance…

After that initial report, he sent this security-video image of a suspect and vehicle in the lot behind his restaurant:

Peel & Press has been hit by burglars before.

ASSAULT CHARGE FILED: We’ve heard a lot about trouble in Junction Plaza Park. One recent incident has resulted in a felony charge. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 53-year-old Chet M. Bilderbeck with second-degree assault for allegedly hitting another man in the head with a board in the park last Sunday. When they arrived at the park, they talked with Bilderbeck and found the bloody board but couldn’t find the victim, so the suspect wasn’t arrested. They finally heard from the victim the next day, after he had sought medical attention. That gave them probable cause to arrest Bilderback, who they found near Junction Plaza Park one day later (Tuesday); he’s been in jail since then, in lieu of $7,500 bail. Court documents say he does not have any prior felony convictions.

CAR THEFT CHARGE FILED: The KCPAO has charged 46-year-old Malcom C. Marx with possession of a stolen vehicle after police found him in a stolen Chevy Silverado. Charging documents say they were familiar with Marx’s criminal history, including auto-theft-related convictions, and spotted this vehicle, missing its front plate, in his South Park driveway on August 25th. After subsequently seeing him driving it in Highland Park, they caught up with him on West Marginal Way. They verified the vehicle was stolen and noted it was “running without anything in the ignition.” They also found shaved keys, black checks, and a stolen e-bike in the car. They arrested Marx and took him to jail. The next day, over prosecutors’ objections, a judge released him on personal recognizance. Four days later – last Tuesday – the KCPAO filed this charge. Marx is still out of custody.