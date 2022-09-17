WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglaries in Fauntleroy

Thanks for the tips. Two Fauntleroy businesses were broken into last night, though both tell us the burglars didn’t get away with anything of value – though the damage they left behind is costly.

At Wildwood Market (9214 45th SW), a glass company was there replacing the door when we stopped by – that’s how the burglar(s) broke in; we’re told they tried grabbing a cash box that had only coins.

At Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW), someone broke in by busting a door lock (which they’ve already repaired). They told us the burglar(s) grabbed what turned out to be an empty cash drawer.

We’ve also received a reader report about what appeared to be a break-in attempt in Morgan Junction; a nearby resident says she saw someone with a crowbar trying to break into the back door of New Teriyaki and Wok (6540 California SW) around 4 am; she yelled to them to walk away and she says they did: “It was a person in a blue hoodie and a blue surgical face mask.”

P.S. The Southwest Precinct online community meeting to discuss crime/safety concerns is at 6 pm Monday (September 19th); details here.