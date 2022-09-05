WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more stolen cars to watch for

Thanks to everyone who has helped find stolen cars, sometimes abandoned close to where they were taken. Here are two more reader reports:

WHITE SUBARU IMPREZA: The report is from Lindsay on behalf of a neighbor:

“A white Subaru was stolen last night on 47th and Alaska. The car was used in a construction robbery and was last seen around the Alki area. if you see this car, please call the police. 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport, WA BZR4836.

RED HONDA CR-V: This report is from Grant on behalf of his sister: