Thanks to Beverly Molenda at New Finishes for the photos – she says, “West Marginal Way is looking forward to upcoming relief!! Counting down the days!!!”

Her business is at 4235 W. Marginal. Meantime, SDOT reiterated again this week that they’re still on track for the announced September 18th reopening. As of last week’s media tour, they hadn’t set an exact time, probably early in the morning.

