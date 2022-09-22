WEST SEATTLE ART: Your annual chance to show your creation(s) at Southwest Library

(SPL-provided collage of photos featuring artists who participated in 2018)

This year’s Southwest Artist Showcase is almost here – the art show open to everyone! One week until you can take your creation(s) to Southwest Library, September 28-30, for the October 2-30 show. Anyone who lives in the West/Southwest Seattle area can bring in up to two pieces of art. Library staffers set up the show, and then it’s open all month for everyone to see. After the show ends on October 30th, you have until November 4th to go retrieve your work. This is a non-juried show, no entry fees, in its 30th year at the library. If you want to participate, just bring your art to the library during its regular open hours on those three days. One caveat from the library: “Please note that some works may not be included if their size or construction prevents their effective display in the library.” Questions? Call the library at 206-684-7455.