WEST SEATTLE ART: New streetcorner mural with ‘all the things’

Thanks for the tips! That mural is close to complete on the northwest corner of 36th SW and SW Barton in Upper Fauntleroy. We went over to talk with the artists, Katie Todaro and Alex Mason.

Katie owns Glam Dusty Studios and also created other West Seattle murals including 35th/Henderson and behind Compass Real Estate in The Junction. This one, she laughed, has “all the things” – from Bigfoot to Mount Rainier to a state ferry (the dock is just blocks to the west). Also, a West Seattle Bridge that Katie points out “is NOT broken.”

A bus, too:

Katie told us the mural was commissioned by the corner homeowner, who had long wanted to do something with his “awesome retaining wall.” (Fauntlee Hills was originally the name of the brick-house subdivision a few blocks west.) They started work Friday evening and hope to finish the mural by the end of today.