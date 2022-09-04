WEST SEATTLE ART: HPIC’s final pre-bridge-reopening A-boards

SW Holden, between 16th SW and Highland Park Way SW, just might be the West Seattle street most burdened by bridge-detour traffic these past 2 1/2 years. But a group of artists affiliated with the Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) chose to try to lighten the spirits of pass-through drivers and riders rather than resenting them, by installing roadside A-board art. Now – exactly two weeks before the bridge’s scheduled September 18th reopening – they’ve done it one more time. Here’s the announcement and photos:

we did a low key install this morning of our final set of A-frame reader signs before the High Bridge detour ends. We have been consciously staying away from any bridge mentions during the hard times of the detour, but now we want to have a celebratory note on bridges and connections restored. Highland Park poet Judith Camann penned our “Burma Shave” style message: Life is a bridge

a Connection

Without taking sides. The “B-sides” are drawings of some fantastical bridges, hiding the HPIC initials. We have had a great time expressing for our neighbors hosting the detour traffic, and writing and painting together – and look forward to seeing you all down the road. Kay Kirkpatrick

Monica Cavagnaro

Kelly Lyles

Judith Camann

