The last West Seattle Art Walk of summer had musical highlights again tonight – two performers for The Art of Music, curated by John Redenbaugh. We got short clips of both – above, Taylor John Hardin outside WEND Jewelry in South Admiral; below, Trevor Ras at KeyBank Plaza in The Junction:

West Seattle Art Walk – with or without music – happens every second Thursday, so set your calendar for the next one, October 13th.