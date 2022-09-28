West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Vehicle and trailer in the water at Don Armeni Boat Ramp

September 28, 2022 1:56 pm
1:56 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are at Don Armeni Boat Ramp because of what you can barely see in this photo – a submerged vehicle. From talking to police, and from area resident Stewart L., we’re told this was a mishap with a vehicle and trailer rolling into the water in the process of launching a boat. The boat’s OK; the vehicle and trailer are submerged. A tow truck is there but the driver says he needs a different truck to make the retrieval, so that won’t be happening for a while. No injuries reported.

3:20 PM: Commenter Kalo reports the vehicle (a pickup) and trailer are now out.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Vehicle and trailer in the water at Don Armeni Boat Ramp"

  • Jay September 28, 2022 (2:16 pm)
    Bummer. Glad everyone is okay.

  • 937 September 28, 2022 (2:22 pm)
    Any chance we’ll see this on YT under boat ramp fails?

    Sorry trailer sailor – that sucks.

  • Graciano September 28, 2022 (2:34 pm)
    Whoops.

  • Kalo September 28, 2022 (3:14 pm)
    Truck and trailer out now.

    • WSB September 28, 2022 (3:19 pm)
      Thank you for the update!

