UPDATE: Vehicle and trailer in the water at Don Armeni Boat Ramp

1:56 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are at Don Armeni Boat Ramp because of what you can barely see in this photo – a submerged vehicle. From talking to police, and from area resident Stewart L., we’re told this was a mishap with a vehicle and trailer rolling into the water in the process of launching a boat. The boat’s OK; the vehicle and trailer are submerged. A tow truck is there but the driver says he needs a different truck to make the retrieval, so that won’t be happening for a while. No injuries reported.

3:20 PM: Commenter Kalo reports the vehicle (a pickup) and trailer are now out.