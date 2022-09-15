TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes; 3 days until West Seattle Bridge reopens

6:03 AM: Good morning. The final \countdown to the West Seattle Bridge reopening continues as we start Thursday, September 15th.

WEATHER

AM clouds, PM sun, high in the upper 60s predicted .

BACK-TO-SCHOOL

*Seattle Public Schools are open for the second day of the strike-delayed year. Reminder – five West Seattle schools have speed-enforcement cameras, as listed here.

BUSES, FERRIES, WATER TAXI

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. Remember that Saturday is the next twice-yearly service change – here’s our look at planned West Seattle trip cuts. Metro plans to return to the high bridge on Monday.

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

907th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 3 days until SDOT expects to reopen it – on this Sunday, September 18th. Watch WSB for reopening updates all week. (As of this morning, no announcement yet of what time the reopening is expected on Sunday.)

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.