TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First day of September

WEATHER

Sunny, 80s predicted again.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Today’s the first day for 1st through 12th graders in Highline Public Schools immediately to our south. Here’s our list of who’s already started and who’s coming up.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Labor Day will be on a Sunday schedule.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. Labor Day will be on a Sunday schedule.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Labor Day will be on a Sunday schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

893rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 17 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it – September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

206-293-6302.