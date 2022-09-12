TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday notes, 6 days until West Seattle Bridge reopening

6:03 AM: Good morning. The final bridge-reopening countdown is on as we start Monday, September 12th.

WEATHER

Morning clouds, afternoon sun, mid-70s predicted .

SCHOOL

*Classes are canceled for a fourth day at Seattle Public Schools as the educators’ strike continues.

ROAD WORK

From 10 pm tonight until 5 am Tuesday, SW Spokane will be closed between Delridge and Avalon so crews can do seismic work beneath the bridge. That also means Metro routes 21 and the RapidRide C Line will be rerouted.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

904th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 6 days until SDOT expects to reopen it – on this Sunday, September 18th. Watch WSB for reopening updates all week.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – ALERT: “Expect intermittent single lane restrictions on South Park Bridge between S Orr St. and East Marginal Way S from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (again today) Friday, Sept. 9. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. The lane restriction allow crews room to inspect the underside of the bridge using a large under bridge inspection truck.”

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.