TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Last morning of summer, fourth weekday with reopened West Seattle Bridge

=6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, September 22nd, fourth weekday with the reopened West Seattle Bridge, last morning of summer (fall arrives at 6:03 pm).

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – partly sunny, high in the upper 60s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are back on the high bridge, and today is their fourth weekday since revisions from the twice-yearly service change; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service.

ROAD WORK

-Just south of the city-limit line, King County is repaving Myers Way between 99th and 108th over the next two weeks.

-While out at midday Wednesday, we noted utility projects on Beach Drive north of Lowman Beach, with flaggers and alternating lanes.

BRIDGES

High Bridge – here’s the lone reactivated camera atop the span.

Low Bridge: All restrictions were dropped with the high bridge’s reopening, so it’s open to anyone who wants to use it.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to it, here’s a look at northbound traffic on 99 at Lander.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.