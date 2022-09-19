THURSDAY: New SDOT director Greg Spotts talks with West Seattle Transportation Coalition

Tomorrow marks one week since Greg Spotts was confirmed as SDOT‘s new director. (Here’s the video of the City Council meeting at which that happened.) He’s already been holding community conversations, after extending this invitation to schedule them. And this Thursday (September 22nd), we’ve just learned, he’ll talk with the West Seattle Transportation Coalition – and you, if you attend the online meeting. It starts at 6:30 pm Thursday, all are welcome, and the info for participating (by computer or phone) is in our calendar listing.