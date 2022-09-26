THEATER: ArtsWest’s new season starts this week with ‘Swimming While Drowning’

That’s a quick clip with the two stars of the season-starting play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), “Swimming While Drowning,” which opens this week – there’s a pay-what-you-can preview on Wednesday, and the official opening night is Thursday. The play by Emilio Rodriguez is described as “a story of love, poetry, and new beginnings”; read more about it here. Roy Arauz directs; Brodrick Ryans and Gabriel FitzPatrick are the actors. After Wednesday’s 7:30 pm preview, “Swimming While Drowning” will be presented Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3 pm through October 23rd. Tickets are available online here.