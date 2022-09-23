SURVEY: Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance has questions for you

If you can spare a few minutes to answer questions about your views on youth substance use, the Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance would appreciate your help. Here’s the announcement:

The SW Seattle Youth Alliance, a school and community coalition formed to address the high rates of youth substance use in Southwest Seattle, would like your help in learning more about community concerns related to drugs and alcohol.

This optional survey asks about one’s perceptions of drug and alcohol use and abuse in youth and in the community. The data from these surveys will be used to implement evidence-based prevention programs in middle and high schools in the community. Adults ages 18 and over, who live, work or frequent the Southwest Seattle area are eligible to take this survey.

ONLINE SURVEY, ENGLISH

ONLINE SURVEY, SPANISH