STRIKE? Here’s who’s saying what tonight in Seattle school standoff

Will Wednesday bring the start of classes or the start of a strike in Seattle Public Schools? As of tonight that’s not settled yet. Here’s who’s saying what:

DISTRICT: Suggested that the union sign a Memorandum of Understanding saying school will start on time, talks will continue, and whatever pay raise is decided will be retroactive to September 1st.

EDUCATORS: The Seattle Education Association called the MOU offer “upsetting” and “infuriating” in a message to its membership, explaining, “The MOU makes this just about money. Yes, respectful pay is on the table, but it’s also about the thousands of students whose needs went unmet last year and the thousands of educators who are burning out because of our unsustainable workloads.”

POSITIONS: Here’s the SEA one-sheet with what they say they’re seeking and being offered; here’s the SPS positions.

WHAT’S NEXT: SEA members continue their strike authorization vote online through Tuesday morning. Tomorrow, they’re planning a gathering for picket-sign-making and other potential “strike prep” at Judkins Park in the Central District, and Tuesday afternoon, by which time they will have announced vote results, they’re planning a 4:30 pm rally at district HQ in SODO.