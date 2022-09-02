UPDATE: Flipped-van crash on 16th SW

6:32 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7900 block of 16th SW. Avoid the area. First engine on scene says it’s a “car on its top.” Updates to come.

6:36 PM: The callout is being downsized because nobody’s trapped after all – one person was in the vehicle and got out OK, firefighters told dispatch. Power lines might be involved, so they’re contacting City Light.

6:49 PM: Photos added. Responders are talking to the driver. No indication yet if they’ll have to go to the hospital, nor of how this happened. (Added) One more component of the scene – a leaning utility pole:

7:02 PM: Police just told dispatch they’re moving the closure boundary to 16th/Holden “because of a high-voltage line that came down.”