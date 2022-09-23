REMINDER: Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church on Saturday

(WSB photo from April’s Recycle Roundup)

Reminding you one last time because this is happening on Saturday (September 24th) instead of the traditional Sunday – tomorrow’s the day you can bring non-curbside-friendly recyclables to Fauntleroy Church. The fall Recycle Roundup is set for 9 am-3 pm in the church lot at 9140 California SW [map] – drive up, ride up, walk up to drop off your item(s). Here’s the list of what the church’s recycling partner 1 Green Planet will and won’t accept this time. It’s free, but if you want to donate something to help cover the cost, they’ll welcome it. And one more request, they hope to avoid a last-minute jam, so if you can possibly bring your recyclables in before the last hour, that’s appreciated too.